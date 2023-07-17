TOWIE’s Ferne McCann announces baby girl’s one-of-a-kind name

Ferne McCann has finally announced her newborn’s name to the world.

Ferne and her fiancé Lorri Haines welcomed the birth of their first child together, a baby girl, on July 6.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is already mum to five-year-old Sunday from a previous relationship, while Lorri has a son from before he met Ferne also.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

The 32-year-old held off on revealing her daughter’s name until today, when she revealed the very unique moniker in an interview with OK!

Sharing that she and her family are “all just so happy” with their “chilled-out girl”, Ferne announced her bundle of joy is named Finty Francis Haines-McCann.

Detailing how she chose the rare name and its meaning, Ferne explains, “It was on my name list when I gave birth to Sunday. I don’t know where I got it from, but when I typed it in [on Google] I saw Judi Dench’s daughter’s nickname is Finty. I’ve always loved it and never heard it anywhere else before”.

“I just feel so connected to the name – she came out and she was just Finty. I think she sounds like a character out of Bridgerton”.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

Speaking about her little one’s middle name, the reality TV star said, “Francis is my grandad’s name – it’s a nod to Grandad Frank”.

Ferne, who didn’t find out her baby’s gender while pregnant, then admitted she loved the names she had in mind so much, she was hopeful her baby would be a girl- and it turns out she was!

“I wanted a girl for that reason. I was quite honest about wanting a girl. Throughout my pregnancy, and this is no disrespect to all the boy mums out there, I just had a preference and I couldn’t see myself with a boy”.

“I see myself as the Essex Kris Jenner with this army of girls and after having Finty, I reckon I could have two more. I’d have another one tomorrow!”.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

McCann revealed baby Finty was 7lbs and 1oz when she made her arrival into the world a week early.

“I got the home birth I wanted – however it’s nothing like how I imagined and it didn’t go to plan”. The plan went out the window. My life never goes to plan, so you’ve just got to go with it”.

More details and footage of Ferne’s home birth will be shared in the next series of her ITVBe show First Time Mum.

“I filmed it all for the show, which I’m so excited about. I just can’t wait to share that. But she’s perfect and she’s here”.