TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong shares first photo from her wedding

Congratulations are in order for the new Mr and Mrs Edney!

The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong married her childhood sweetheart, Tommy Edney, on Saturday. The couple decided to keep their big day private on social media. However, Danielle has since started to reveal snippets of the most special day of her life.

Taking to her Instagram this afternoon, the 34-year-old posted a stunning black-and-white photo of her and Tommy’s left hands resting on top of each other, with their wedding rings in full view.

A bouquet of flowers is also sat beside the pair, along with a beautifully-designed card which reads, “I Do” and the phrase “Today. Tomorrow. Always”. The date of their wedding is printed at the bottom of the card.

“Officially Mr and Mrs Edney,” Danielle wrote in her caption, tagging her new husband.

Tommy also posted his own tribute to his new bride. In a similar style, he uploaded a photo of the couple showcasing their wedding rings. Danielle is also seen wearing a pair of white pyjamas and a necklace, both of which read “Mrs Edney”.

“Finally Made Her Mrs Edney”, Tommy penned in his caption.

“You Sure Did,” Danielle replied in his comments. “Love You Hubby”.

Danielle and Tommy have received an abundance of love and well-wishes on their social media from several TOWIE alumni.

“Huge congratulations to you both”, wrote Billie Shepherd.

“Congratulations”, commented Samantha Faiers, followed by several love hearts.

“Beautiful day for a beautiful couple”, penned Jess Wright.

“Congratulations to you both xx”, replied Amber Dowding.

Danielle and Tommy started dating in 2019, but had already known each other for over 20 years. In November of that same year, Danielle announced that the pair were expecting their first child.

The couple got engaged in early March 2020, while on a ‘babymoon’ holiday in Dubai. Danielle subsequently gave birth to their daughter, Orla, in May of the same year.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!