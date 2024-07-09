TOWIE’s Billie Shepherd shares sweet birthday message to daughter

Billie Shepherd has been celebrating her daughter Nelly.

Today marks Nelly’s 10th birthday and to honour the special occasion, Billie has penned a sweet tribute to her online.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star admitted her ‘life changed forever’ when her eldest child came into her life.

Shepherd unveiled a heartwarming video to her 2.7M Instagram followers that shows numerous moments from throughout Nelly’s childhood.

Set to Stevie Wonder’s song Isn’t She Lovely, the footage shows snippets from when the birthday girl was just a baby, enjoying family holidays with loved ones and spending times with her younger siblings.

In the caption of the post, Billie wrote, “Happy 10th Birthday to our beautiful daughter Nelly. My little darling 10 years ago today you changed my life forever, for the better and made me your mummy”.

“We are so incredibly proud of you, you are kind, funny, determined, brave, caring and more than anything you have wonderful energy like no other !!”.

The reality star went on to say, “There is never a dull moment with you my precious girl, it has been wonderful watching you grow into the wonderful little lady you are today”.

“I just can’t believe you are 10 !!! We all love you so much my little beauty queen and I can’t wait to celebrate with you”.

Many famous faces and loved ones took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Nelly.

Billie’s sister and former TOWIE co-star wrote, “My beautiful Nelly. Auntie loves you so much. happy birthday. You’re one of a kind my little superstar x x x”.

“Happiest of birthdays to my beautiful granddaughter love you forever”, said Billie’s mum, Suzie Wells.

Social media influencer Jamie Corbett added, “Happy birthday Nelly! Have the best day my dear, love you! Xx”.

Last month, Shepherd opened up about her disbelief that her daughter was turning 10 years old by comparing a recent photo of her wearing the same sunglasses she owned as a baby.

Billie explained, “My darling Nelly is going to be 10 in a couple of weeks time and I can’t quite believe it”.

“Same sunnies different era. I have no idea how we have managed to keep these for almost 10 years”.

As well as being a mum to Nelly, Billie shares seven-year-old Arthur and 17-month-old Magot with her husband Greg.