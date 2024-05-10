TOWIE’s Amy Childs unveils first glimpse at luxurious new home

Amy Childs has revealed a first glimpse at her new home!

For the past few weeks, The Only Way Is Essex star has been hinting that her new home – which she has renovated with her fiancé Billy Delbosq – has been almost ready to move into.

Now, Amy has confirmed that the family-of-six – complete with Amy’s daughter Polly (7), son Ritchie (5) and the couple’s one-year-old twins Billy and Millie – have finally made the house their own.

Earlier today, Amy took to Instagram to unveil a first look at her lavish new family home.

The clip sees the 33-year-old showcasing her new kitchen area. Carrying her daughter Millie on her hip, Amy walks through the sparkling kitchen, complete with marble white tiles, patio doors and a glitzy overhead light.

The mum-of-four then walks out into the garden area, where fans will notice a set-up of patio furniture and a canopy area, complete with an outside kitchen and barbeque.

“AND just like that… we have moved into our new home…,” Amy gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Can’t wait to show you around our new home soon… but here is one of the rooms,” she teased.

Tagging her husband-to-be at the end of her message, Amy wrote: “Cheers to us darling @billydelbosq8 our dream home.”

Following the stunning reveal, many of Amy’s fellow TOWIE stars have since been expressing their thoughts on her new home.

“So proud of yous xxx,” replied Harry Derbidge.

“Oh my god Amy I can’t deal, when am I moving in? X,” joked Lauren Goodger.

“Beautiful,” added Georgia Kousoulou.

Amy initially teased her big move with Billy on April 29, when she posted a photo of the couple and their twins beside a moving van.

“And just like that we say goodbye to our home… feeling very emotional but what an amazing 13 years I’ve had here,” she detailed at the time, adding: “Here’s to the new chapter.”