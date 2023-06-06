TOWIE’s Amy Childs shares honest insight into motherhood

Amy Childs has shared an honest look into being a mum-of-four as she opens up about ‘challenges’ of motherhood.

The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her twins Billy and Millie into the world in April of this year with her fiancé Billy Delbosq.

Amy is already mum to six-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie from previous relationships.

Now, Amy has shared a candid look into her everyday life recently and posted an inspiring message to other mums who may be struggling.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Sharing a photo of herself in her dressing gown while holding her twins to her 844K Instagram followers, Childs explained, “How my life has changed, haven’t even had a shower or brushed my teeth yet… some days are more challenging then others”.

The 32-year-old admitted, “It’s tough but wouldn’t change it for the world”.

“Do you just stare at your kids and can’t believe there yours”, she added before concluding with a sweet message for mums that follow her on social media- “mums we’ve got this”.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Many fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to commend Amy for her honesty and to praise her abilities as a mum-of-four.

One fan wrote, “Super mum, congrats darling”, while a second said, “Ur doing fab and it gets easier”.

“I think you’re incredible Amy, an inspiration to us all”, penned a third fan before another added, “You got this and look incredible”.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

After welcoming her twins into the world via emergency C-section, Amy explained their birth was ‘traumatic’ after discovering her son had a prolapsed cord and had to spend time in the neonatal unit.

After finally bringing Billy and Millie home from the hospital, Amy penned a heartwarming tribute for them, explaining that they have completed her family.

“Welcome to the World our Beautiful little Twins. We are absolutely obsessed with you.. The instant Love we have for you already is unbelievable. You complete our world.. Our family is complete”.