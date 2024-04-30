TOWIE’s Amy Childs pens sweet tribute for daughter’s birthday

Amy Childs is celebrating!

Today (April 30) is her daughter Polly’s birthday. The youngster – who is turning seven – is the oldest of four children, alongside her five-year-old brother Ritchie, and one-year-old twins Billy and Milly.

In honour of Polly’s special day, The Only Way Is Essex star Amy has taken to social media to post a heartwarming tribute to her.

On her Instagram account, the 33-year-old uploaded a montage of photos and videos from her life so far. The adorable footage includes photos of the mother-daughter duo posing together, as well as clips of Polly playing with her twin siblings Billy and Milly.

“And just like that… My Polly turns 7,” Amy gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“My darling girl happy birthday I’m so proud of the beautiful girl you are becoming! You make me laugh, smile every single day, I look at you everyday and can’t believe how lucky I am to have a daughter like you,” the reality star penned, adding: “My best friend forever.”

"Mummy, Bill, Ritchie , Billy and Milly love you so much, the best big sister, today is all about you darling, we idolise you,” Amy wrote.

The proud mum-of-four concluded her caption by teasing: “Also why does she look 16 in the last picture.”

Following her beautiful message, many of Amy’s fellow reality stars have taken to her comments section to send their own well-wishes to Polly.

“Happy birthday beautiful girl,” replied former Love Island winner Cara De La Hoyde-Massey.

“Oh Polly, Happy birthday princess,” commented TOWIE’s Elma Pazar.

“Happy 7th Birthday my little Polly Pocket,” added Amy’s fiancé Billy Delbosq.

Amy initially welcomed Polly into the world in April 2017, alongside her former partner Bradley Wright.

Amy has since gone on to welcome a further three children, most recently twins with her husband-to-be Billy, in April of last year.