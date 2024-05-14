Isla Fisher breaks silence following split from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher has broken her silence following her split from her ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Now You See Me actress and Borat actor announced their divorce, after almost 14 years of marriage, in April.

After taking a break from social media following the news of her and Sacha’s split, Isla has spoken out online for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Isla reached out to her fans and thanked them for their support in a sweet message.

The 48-year-old posted a photo of herself to her 1.9M followers. In the snap, she is sitting outside and smiling at the camera as the sun is shining.

Adding a message to her fans, Isla wrote, “Thank you for all your kindness and support”, followed by a kissing emoji.

Credit: Isla Fisher Instagram

When revealing that they were going their separate ways last month, the couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories alongside a photo of themselves wearing tennis gear.

Explaining that they secretly filed for divorce last year, the statement reads, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down”.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change”.

The pair closed off by adding, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy”.

Isla and Sacha first met in 2001 and got engaged three years later. The couple went on to tie the knot in October 2010 in Paris.

They share three children together- 17-year-old Oliva, 13-year-old Elula and nine-year-old Montgomery.