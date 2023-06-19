TOWIE’s Amy Childs opens up about daughter’s ‘special’ birthmark

Amy Childs has opened up about her daughter’s birthmark that left her ‘worried’ after many fans had commented on it.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed the birth of her twins Billy and Millie back in April with her fiancé Billy Delbosq.

Now, while on a family holiday with Billy and their two children, Amy has spoken out about their daughter’s birthmark after receiving multiple messages from concerned fans about the mark.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Sharing a photo to her 854K Instagram followers of her looking lovingly at her twins with Millie at the forefront of the snap, the red birthmark can be seen just under the tot’s neck, as Amy admitted she wasn’t sure what it was when she first discovered it.

Childs explained, “So many messages about Millie’s strawberry birthmark. I was so worried about it”.

“It was the unknown for me and wasn’t sure what it was. The doctor has checked it and all is fine”.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

The reality TV star went on to add, “A lot of messages people saying it will disappear… for now I think it makes her special”.

Amy posted the picture to social media while on her first holiday away with the twins, revealing she could "stare at them all day". The 33-year-old then detailed her experience of travelling with the little ones.

She shared a photo of her with her youngest children in their buggies with the ocean in the background.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Amy admitted, “First holiday with the Twins … I never imagined how tough it was travelling with 2.. The packing, the travelling, making sure I’ve got everything".

“But moments like this make every second worth it… mums travelling away? You’ve got this”.

Amy is also mum to six-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie whom she shares with previous partners.