TOWIE star Nicole Bass announces she’s expecting her second child

Nicole Bass has another little one on the way!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex star has announced that she is expecting her second child, just seven months after she welcomed her daughter Bella.

Nicole chose to take to social media to share the exciting news. The 31-year-old posted a heartwarming snap of herself at the beach, with her growing baby bump on full display.

The expectant mum also showcased an adorable image of daughter Bella declaring that she will be welcoming a sister, as she holds a sonogram and a sign that reads: “We’re expecting a… girl.”

“Double trouble on the way,” Nicole penned teasingly in the caption of her post. “Our Baby girl will be due to arrive November 2023.”

In the hashtags of her post, Nicole confirmed that she is currently 18 weeks pregnant, with her due date being two weeks after Bella’s first birthday.

Many famous faces have since congratulated Nicole on her wonderful news.

“Oh my congratulations bub,” wrote fellow TOWIE alum Georgia Kousoulou.

“Oh congratulations hun!!” added former Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst.

In an interview with OK!, the reality star went on to share a few details about her pregnancy. Nicole will be welcoming her new arrival with her partner of four and a half years, whose identity she chooses to keep private.

"I feel really grateful and really lucky,” she gushed, noting that the age gap of the couple’s children will be “about a year.”

“It’ll be so nice for [Bella] to have a best friend for life. I think it’s so nice that they can grow up together,” she added.

Nicole also expressed that she fell pregnant quicker than she and her partner expected.

"It was a tiny bit of a shock because it caught me by surprise, but it was such a lovely one," she exclaimed. "It took me a while to fall pregnant with Bella, so it happening so quickly this time was beautiful."

Congratulations to Nicole!