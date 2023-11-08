TOWIE star Lauren Pope reveals she’s split from boyfriend Tony

Lauren Pope has announced she and her boyfriend Tony Keterman have split up.

The former The Only Way is Essex star and businessman have gone their separate ways after nearly five years together.

Lauren and Tony share two daughters together- three-year-old Raine and one-year-old Leni.

Now, Lauren has opened up about navigating life as a single mum and has revealed she’s still ‘adjusting to life’ with this new family dynamic.

Sharing a video of her, Raine and Leni hugging and playing together to her 1.1M Instagram followers, Pope wrote, “A slightly different post…Alot has been going on in the background as I have been adjusting to life as a single mum of two”.

“I’m on this journey with as much positivity as humanly possible especially with everything going on in the world right now”.

“I know that so many of you will be in the same situation & I hope that together we can navigate through this. You are not alone, I’m here living it with you”.

“I know first hand now how complicated & difficult life can become as a single parent, so with that in mind here are some of my time saving hacks that have made my life that little bit easier these past few months! If you have any other tips I would love to hear them”.

Lauren then shared tips about cleaning, shopping and being organised with day-to-day tasks for her and her daughters.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Lauren.

Former Love Island star Gabby Allen wrote, “Sending you soooo much love”.

“Love you to bits! Loads of love, you’re an amazing mum x”, penned fashion influencer Lorna Luxe.

YouTuber CC Clark added, “I feel you and sending sooo much love x”.

Lauren starred in TOWIE between 2010 and 2019, and left the show shortly after meeting Tony.