TOWIE’s Ferne McCann has created a beauty line – and it costs €1.50

Ferne McCann is renowned for her flawless beauty looks, which she showcased on TOWIE and on her social media.

Now, the TV personality has decided to give everyone the opportunity to access beauty products inspired and created by her.

Teaming up with bargain retailer Dealz, Ferne has created a line of fragrance mists, shower jellies and hair and nail products for beauty fans.

The best part of the collab is that every single item in Ferne's collection is only €1.50 each.

With nine amazing pieces in the collection, you could take home the entire line for only €13.50. Sounds like a bargain to us.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star wrote: 'I have been very busy putting together this amazing range of beauty, fragrances and shower products for you.'

'I have created my own designs, worked with fragrance houses on scents as well as put together some of my fav lashes and nails.'

The full range is available in Dealz stores nationwide from Saturday, 10 February.

See you in the queue.