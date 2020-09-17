TOWIE star Billi Mucklow gave birth to a beautiful baby girl

Huge congratulations to the former TOWIE star, Billi Mucklow and her footballer fiancé, Andy Carroll, who have just welcomed an adorable baby girl into the world.

Billi announced the wonderful news on social media, by posting the cutest photo of her newborn daughter laying down on a pink blanket, which had the words ‘Baby Carroll” embroidered in gold on it.

As of now, the couple have yet to announce the name which they’ve given their little girl, who wore a simple white babygrow and an oversized bow headband, looking extremely cute.

Billi captioned her post by saying, “Welcome to the world baby girl!” before revealing that she actually gave birth on Andy’s eldest daughter, Emilierose’s eleventh birthday. “You arrived on your big sister’s birthday, what a lovely surprise. 15-09-20 6lb4oz.”

“Hope you're ready to come home to our crazy house @andytcarroll. #TheCarrollKids #FamilyOf7 #5KidsAndCounting” she wrote.

Friends, family and fans were eager to wish the happy mum their congratulations in the comments, including fellow TOWIE star, Frankie Essex who wrote, “Congratulations babe she’s perfect.”

Meanwhile, Billi’s footballer fiancé, Andy Carroll, made his own Instagram post announcing the birth of his new daughter as well. His post started with, “Yesterday was a day to remember."

"Celebrating @emilierosecarroll 11th birthday, preparing for our game, 1:45pm phone call to get home.”

“6pm our baby girl is here. You’re a beauty,” the proud dad-of-five wrote.

This is the first daughter that Billi and Andy share together along with their two boys, five-year-old Arlo and nearly-three-year-old Wolf. Andy also has two other children from a previous relationship, Emilierose and Lucas.