TOWIE fans joyous as Danielle Armstrong reveals baby shower video

Danielle Armstrong is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child into the world.

The former The Only Way is Essex star announced she was expecting her second child with her husband Tom Edney back in January.

To celebrate her pregnancy before her little one makes their arrival into the world, Danielle has thrown a baby shower party with all of her nearest and dearest in attendance.

Fans of TOWIE and many of Danielle’s co-stars commented on the video to share how stunning her special day looked after she posted snippets from the party to her 1.3M Instagram followers.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

The video shows the beautifully decorated pink and blue baby shower cake, loved ones guessing the gender of the baby, fun games, singing entertainment and afternoon-tea style treats for guests.

The 35-year-old captioned the video, “Blooming Beautiful Day For My Baby Shower. I had such a beautiful day celebrating my baby shower with my closest friends & family”.

“Cute afternoon tea, lots of champagne & Nozeco and of course some classic baby shower games”.

She sweetly closed off by adding, “Baby Boy or Baby Girl … Whatever you are we just can’t wait to meet you soon”.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

Many of Danielle’s former TOWIE co-stars commented to share how much they loved the look of the party.

Amber Dowding penned, “Beautiful Dan”. “The best day celebrating you as a mamma. Thankyou for having us”, wrote Ferne McCann.

Georgia Kousoulou added, “So sad I missed it, can’t wait to meet you baby”.

Fans also shared their delight at the party, with one writing, “Wow it all looks absolutely amazing”, while a second said, “Exciting times, you look lovely & love the cake”.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

While Danille hasn’t found out the gender of her little one, she previously revealed what gender she thinks her second child could be.

She explained, “In the first 10 weeks I was probably hard to live with. Really bad sickness, tired, aggy, but I’m so different now and actually feel like I’m enjoying the pregnancy”.

Speaking about her first pregnancy with her three-year-old daughter, Orla, Armstrong admitted, “The first time round was completely different. I had sickness until 28 weeks and this time has been so much better. That’s why I feel like this could be a boy”.