Top Boy’s Adwoa Aboah confirms birth of first child with sweet name

Adwoa Aboah is now a mum!

The supermodel and actress has announced the arrival of her first child with her partner Daniel Wheatley. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Adwoa – who is best known for her role in the hit Netflix series Top Boy – took to social media to confirm the wonderful news.

Last night, the 32-year-old delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a sweet snap of her hand holding one of her baby girl’s feet.

“Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces,” Adwoa penned in her caption, before going on to unveil her daughter’s name.

“Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley,” she gushed further.

Following her adorable update, many of Adwoa’s fellow stars have been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Awwwww congratulations,” replied singer Rita Ora.

“Congrats,” commented former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson.

“baby Shy!!!!” added model Hailey Bieber, who also recently became a mum for the first time with the birth of her son Jack.

Adwoa thrilled fans earlier this year when she announced her pregnancy with her first child. The actress chose to debut her baby news at the prestigious Met Gala in New York on May 6. At the time, the mum-to-be wore a red two-piece outfit that showcased her blossoming baby bump.

Following her red carpet debut, Adwoa took to Instagram to post a collection of photos of Daniel holding her baby bump.

In the caption of the post, she simply wrote: “Ours @danielwheatley”.

Adwoa and Daniel tend to keep their relationship private from the public eye. It is believed that the pair started dating in 2020, but Adwoa only confirmed their romance in September 2021 by paying tribute to her partner on his birthday.