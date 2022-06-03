Top 9 things to do this bank holiday weekend.

Another Bank Holiday is upon us and this time it’s bringing the sunshine with it. Weather experts are expecting the hottest day of the year so far this Bank Holiday weekend and we should expect temperatures of 23 degrees over the weekend with plenty of sunshine to boot.

Bloom, Phoenix Park, Dublin

Now in its 16th year, Bloom has become one of Ireland’s largest showcases celebrating the best of Irish horticulture, food and drink. Originally created to promote plants, garden design, horticulture and gardening, Bord Bia’s role in promoting food and drink has allowed Bloom to develop further. The show has grown into something which not only makes for a great day out, but also offers a huge range of practical information on everything from gardening, to growing fruit and vegetables, cooking and culture. Be sure to stop by and soak in the sunshine while enjoying the stunning floral showcases.

Killruddery House & Gardens, Wicklow

This weekend visit the wonderful Killruddery Estate nestled between Bray Head and the Little Sugar Loaf. Walk the formal gardens and enjoy a coffee from the Dairy Yard & Tea Room, visit the newly refurbished Grain Store or enjoy a Killruddery Wood Fired Pizza. If visiting with family, there are a wealth of family-orientated features including a Giant Sandpit, Faerie Woodland village and Woodland area. Visit www.killruddery.com for more details.

Big Beach Clean, Galway

Join L’Occitane for a big beach clean-up this weekend on Saturday 4th June at Salthill Beach/Promenade in Galway. With plastic pollution in our seas and oceans growing at a staggering rate, we think this is a wonderful initiative by the French brand. Volunteers are asked to book (free) tickets online as places are limited for health and safety reasons. All volunteers will receive a thank you gift after the event. Litter pickers, bin bags, high vis vests and gloves will be supplied. Click here to book your post.

Picnic at the Manor, Kildare

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this long weekend with Ireland’s best party acts, tribute bands such as Mack Fleetwood, Abbaesque and Spring Break, along with top cuisine courtesy of Disco Diner along with a full bar. Visit www.atthemanor.ie for more.

Titanic Quarter & Maritime Mile, Belfast

The Titanic Quarter is one of Europe’s largest urban waterfront regeneration projects. It’s a thriving and bustling destination on the Maritime Mile – building Belfast’s future among the inspiring legacy of Belfast’s maritime and industrial past. Experience the true legend of RMS Titanic, in the city where it all began. Unmissable and unforgettable, just like Titanic herself. For more information visit www.titanicbelfast.com.

Day Trip to Bray, Wicklow

If you’re looking to soak up the sunshine by the sea, Bray is the ideal spot to cool down in the sea breeze while also enjoying the scenery and making a day of it. Bray is filled with amazing views and lots of activities to do for the whole family. You can take a visit to Sea Life, Bray’s famous aquarium that is sure to be a pleaser for the little ones and there are plenty of restaurants and cafes along the seafront too, whether you’re looking for a feed or a coffee for your beach stroll.

Dublin Zoo, Dublin

A classic family day out, but made even better in the summer sunshine. Whether you’re bringing the kids or looking for a fun date idea, the zoo will never fail. Make a day of it by packing a lunch and enjoy the animals basking in the heat. Be sure to bring the essentials and don’t forget your P20. You want to make sure you’re staying sun-safe as the sun beams down on Phoenix Park.

Sunshine Sea Swim

Sea swimming continues to take the nation by storm, with everyone embracing the wellness aspect that comes along with it. The Irish seas may not be Mediterranean level warm but they are a little less daunting when the sun is beaming down. If you are lucky enough to live by the sea and want to be one with the waves, head down to your local sea swim spot, lather on your SPF and recharge in the sea!

VHI Woman’s Mini Marathon, Dublin

The VHI Women's Mini Marathon, the annual 10K charity road race, occurs each June bank holiday weekend in Dublin and is the largest female event of its kind in the world. If you are taking part, be sure to stay hydrated and also stay sun-safe and wear your SPF. P20 lasts for up to 10 hours so you can be sure your skin is protected and focus on making the most of the day.

