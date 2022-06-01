Top 5 gift ideas to give to your pregnant bestie that she’ll love

Finding out a friend or family member is expecting a baby is really exciting. If you’re thinking of getting a gift for the expectant mum to celebrate the joyous news, it can be overwhelming because you’ll want to get something that she and her new arrival will love, but is also useful.

Everyone knows it’s fun to shop for tiny newborn baby clothes and toys, but realistically, the mum-to-be will receive lots of these items from other people because they are the first presents people think of buying. Naturally, the mum will also be buying clothes that she wants to dress her baby in, so it’s nice to think outside of the box when it comes to giving the perfect gift for the pregnant woman in your life. That’s why we’ve created this list of the top five presents we know expectant mums will love.

Pregnancy Journal

This will be a lovely keepsake that the mum-to-be can use to collect memories, write down her feelings and even have friends and family members write messages and tips for when the baby arrives. The expectant mum will always have it to look back on and remember the special time she was pregnant.

Pamper Box

When you’re pregnant, it is so easy to get stressed out about the baby that you completely forget about taking proper care of yourself. Making the expectant mum a pamper box is a sweet way to remind her to have a self-care night for herself.

Fill the box with skincare items, snacks (especially anything you know she’s craving), a book, slippers, a candle, gift card for her favourite restaurant and a heartfelt note to remind her of how amazing she’s doing.

Hospital Bag

Treat the pregnant woman in your life to a snazzy hospital bag full of the things she’ll need when the baby arrives. She will appreciate you packing nappies, muslin clothes, pacifiers and a nightie for her so it will be one less thing for her to worry about before the big day.

Mum & Baby Skincare

A nice skincare set like the Dublin Herbalists New Baby Collection Gift Set (RRP €36.95) is the perfect gift, as it benefits both mum and baby. The products are formulated to nourish the baby’s skin and are delicately fragranced to create a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

The set includes the Dublin Herbalists soothing Baby Massage Oil (100ml) which gently helps to nourish baby’s skin. The oil brings together Vitamin E, Avocado, Rice Bran and Almond Oils to help keep the baby's skin in good condition. This vegan oil calms and soothes due to its Lavender and Bergamot Essential Oil scents.

Dublin Herbalists Baby Balm (50ml) is blended for delicate skin to soothe, calm and soften. This cream can be applied to the nappy, scalp, neck and chin areas and on dry patches of skin.

Mum can enjoy the signature creamy and decadent Mango Body Butter (100ml). This perfect blend of Avocado Oil and Mango Butter will leave her skin silky soft and well-nourished. Yes, it smells as good as it sounds!

You can purchase it here, or in stockists nationwide such as Kilkenny Shop, Meadows & Byrne, Avoca, Nourish, Evergreen and many independent health stores.

Keepsake Box

This keepsake box is something the mum-to-be might not have thought of or was thinking of starting after the baby arrives, but if you were to give her one during her pregnancy, she can have somewhere special to keep sonograms, photos from throughout the pregnancy and hospital bands from the birth.

After the baby is born, the box can be used to store important milestones like a piece of hair from their first haircut or the outfit they wore coming home from the hospital.

If you get the pregnant woman in your life any of these presents, she’s sure to love it, not only because they’re all great gifts, but because they came from someone important that put time and thought into their present.