Tommy Hilfiger’s pastel capsule collection is STUNNING

I have been a major fan of Tommy Hilfiger ever since I git my first pair of jeans from them at age fourteen. I still remember them, a deep, solid denim blue, the colour of feeling independent, in a bootcut, with the signature red and white stitching at the waist. I felt grown up, powerful and really comfortable with how I looked – which was no mean feat at awkward, side-fringed and braces fourteen.

But that’s what a great piece of clothing can do, right? Give you confidence when you need it most, provide a bright boosting pop of colour when we need a little brightness in our day, make us feel we can take on anything.

And the Tommy Hilfiger clothing line has always done that for me, with its bold red, cool white and signature dark blue denim. Even now, I feel my shoulder straighten, I walk a little taler in a pair of Tommy Jeans.

So finding out that their latest capsule collection was going to be in pastels was a little surprising at first, that they were moving away from their classic style and trademark colours. But seeing this reinvention of the Tommy Hilfiger brand only drives home the fact that quality tailoring, design and style is the essence of this brand, not its colours.

The perfect spring and summer wardrobe, the pastel capsule collection is made for putting a spring in your step. The invigoration of colour brings with it and energy that showcases its playfulness and up-to-the-minute style. The iconic logo still remains but the usual structured Tommy look has been relaxed for the ultimate in carefree, all play and no work vibes.

The soothing pastel palette delivers a fresh twist to the iconic red, white and blue logo, while mix and matchable, colour-block designs bring creative freedom to the fashion lover who likes to play. Showcasing a softer side to streetwear, the capsule hits that sweet spot where comfort meets style for a collection designed for maximum chill.

Youthful, comfortable and all about attitude, this collection carries the Tommy message of confidence and mood-boosting clothing – the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Check out more of the stunning collection here!