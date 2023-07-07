Tommy Fury shocks Molly-Mae with sweet surprise on anniversary

Love is in the air!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are celebrating their four-year anniversary today.

To mark the special occasion, Tommy pulled out all the stops and treated Molly to a huge surprise from him and their daughter Bambi.

Sharing the thoughtful treat from her boyfriend on her Instagram Stories, Molly revealed she’s been working abroad when Fury and Bambi gave her a huge surprise.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

The dad-and-daughter duo had flown over to where Molly was working so the couple could celebrate their anniversary together along with their baby girl.

Sharing the sweet story to her 7.5M Instagram followers, alongside a photo of Tommy and Bambi, Hague wrote, “So I’ve been working abroad for the last few days. I was sat having a coffee yesterday morning and this happened…”.

The footage then cuts to Tommy sneaking in with Bambi behind where Molly was sitting before she spots them and is visibly surprised and close to tears. She covers her mouth in shock before they share a hug and a kiss.

Credit: Tommy Fury Instagram

“They flew over to surprise me. Never been so shocked”, the 24-year-old admitted over the video of her loved ones.

After an emotional reunion, the former reality star showed a snippet of their luxurious hotel room that Tommy had sweetly decorated with bunches of pink and cream roses and had a number ‘4’ created with rose petals on their bed.

“More surprises. Happy anniversary my love”, the new mum wrote over a clip of the stunning room.

Credit: Tommy Fury Instagram

Tommy also shared an insight into his lovely surprise to his 5.1M Instagram followers, teasing “Full of surprises”, before posting videos of the couple and Bambi enjoying a trip to Disneyland Paris as a family-of-three.

The clips show them watching the infamous Disney parade, as well as walking up to the beautiful Disney castle.

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met while appearing in Love Island back in 2019 and ended up in second place on the reality show.

The couple went on to welcome the birth of their first child, a daughter named Bambi, in January of this year.