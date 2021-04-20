Tommy Fury hints at when he’s going propose to Molly-Mae

Love Islander Tommy Fury has left us on the edge of our seats after teasing that he’s going to be popping the question “sooner than you think”!

In a juicy Instagram Q&A on Monday evening, the 21-year-old boxer was asked by one of his followers when exactly is he going to put a ring on his Love Island girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, and pop the question?

To this, Tommy simply replied, “Sooner than you think,” followed by a cheeky wink. That had us thinking — Molly-Mae has a birthday coming up next month… could a proposal be on the cards? We'll have to wait and see!

Talk soon turned to babies, as Tommy was then asked when he and Molly-Mae plan on starting a family, to which Tommy confessed that he would want kids “sooner rather than later,” before adding, “maybe you should ask that to the Mrs.”

Meanwhile Molly-Mae was asked the same question in an Instagram Q&A last summer, to which she replied, “Probably not ages! Like, I’ve always wanted to have a baby slightly younger anyway. So I’m not going to be super, super old, and I’m not going to be super super young.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy both met on Love Island in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since, moving in together shortly after the show ended. Taking their relationship to the next level, the couple have been looking to buy their own house together for over a year now.

In Tommy’s Q&A, one follower asked him how the house-hunting was going, but apparently it’s not going great.

“The house hunting isn’t going that well. We’ve been looking for about a year and a half now and still not found anything. I guess we’re both picky in what we like and we don’t want to rush into it. We’re happy where we are and when it comes, it comes,” Tommy said.