Tommy Fury admits why he doesn’t want daughter Bambi to be ‘spoilt’
Tommy Fury has revealed the main reason why he is determined not to spoil his daughter with luxury items.
The former Love Island finalist is a dad to his two-year-old daughter Bambi, whom he welcomed with Molly-Mae Hague in January 2023. The couple split and broke off their engagement last August, but have since rekindled their romance in recent months.
Now, in a new interview, Tommy has been opening up about one important life lesson that he wants to teach his firstborn.
Speaking to Eddie Hall on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Beast, the 26-year-old explained the values that he upholds for Bambi.
“Having a daughter, Bambi, is everything in my life. She's what I work for. She's what I fight for. I don't even buy anything for myself anymore. It's all going away. Today's world is tough because you don't wanna spoil your children, but then it's hard not to, in a way,” he explained.
“I've just bought – and it's coming in two weeks – a massive RV type thing. I just said to myself, 'She can't take business class flights every time, that ain't the real world,’” Tommy insisted.
“I didn't go on a plane until I was 17! It was a Flybe flight and the propeller nearly broke. But Bambi's got more air miles than me now, and she's two and a half,” the boxer teased.
“I want her to know the meaning of normal, which is, you know, a nice camping holiday, driving to the lake. Not staying in five star hotels, not going business class flights, not doing that sometimes – and that's okay,” he continued.
Tommy later concluded: “I think she's getting to an age now where she's understanding more, and that as a father I introduce them sort of holidays. It's very important.”
To mark Father’s Day last month, Tommy shared a new snap on Instagram of youngster Bambi giving him a kiss.
In his caption, the proud dad penned: “You gave me the only title that matters – your dad."