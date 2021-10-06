Tom Fletcher returns to Strictly for ‘Movie Week’ with the BEST song

McFly’s Tom Fletcher is donning his dancing shoes once again as he returns to Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday night.

The singer-songwriter had to miss out on last week’s performance after he and his professional dancing partner, Amy Dowden, tested positive for coronavirus shortly after the first live show.

However, now on the mend Tom and Amy are all set for this week’s performance, and by the sounds of it, they have the perfect dance all planned out.

This week on Strictly is ‘Movie Week’, which means all of our dancers will be performing to songs themed around famous films. As it turns out, Tom and Amy will be dancing the jive to Johnny B Goode, from the 80’s classic, Back To The Future.

That’s right — this weekend Tom will be embodying Marty McFly, the same iconic character who influenced the name of his band, McFly, all those years ago.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, Tom gushed, “I’ve been looking forward to learning to jive since signing up to Strictly so getting to do it dressed as Marty McFLY to the movie that changed my life…I’m living my childhood dream Saturday! CAN’T WAIT!”

I’ve been looking forward to learning to jive since signing up to Strictly so getting to do it dressed as Marty McFLY to the movie that changed my life…I’m living my childhood dream Saturday! CAN’T WAIT! pic.twitter.com/ff4ahwb8gM — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) October 5, 2021

However, training for this week’s performance hasn’t exactly been easy. As both Tom and Amy have been isolating themselves, they haven’t been able to practise their routine together in person. Instead the pair have been learning the steps over video calls.

Sharing a progress update with his followers yesterday, Tom posted a hilarious ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ photo to social media, showing Tom all smiles and raring to go in the first photo, with the dad-of-three laying on the floor in the next.

How it started vs how it’s going. Isolation is NOT stopping team #MCFLOWDEN on MOVIE WEEK! Can’t wait to do this dance on Saturday! Giving it everything I’ve got. @amy_dowden @bbcstrictly https://t.co/TWALZRtYg4 pic.twitter.com/GlGRRkcUbF — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) October 5, 2021

“Isolation is NOT stopping team #MCFLOWDEN on MOVIE WEEK! Can’t wait to do this dance on Saturday! Giving it everything I’ve got,” Tom determinedly wrote.

Strictly Come Dancing resumes on BBC One this Saturday night at 6:45pm.