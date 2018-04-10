Together4Yes funding campaign smashes target in just three hours

With a referendum date set for Friday, May 25, canvassing for both sides of the vote is in full swing.

As signs and banners begin to pop up all over the country, Together for Yes, the national campaign to remove the Eight Amendment from the Irish constitution, have today launched a crowdfunding initiative to finance the erection of 10,000 'Vote Yes' posters.

The original target was set at €50,000 for 5,000 posters, however, huge backing from the public saw that target smashed in a matter of hours.

The new target now stands at €100,000 to print and put up 10,000 posters all across Ireland, in an effort to get people talking and make the case for an overall Yes vote.

Writing on the crowdfunding page, organisers thanked the public for their overwhelming support:

"We are completely overwhelmed by the support – we received 1,051 donations in less than three hours and raised €50,000. We’ve had donations from across the country, from people who want to see a more caring and compassionate Ireland.

A MASSIVE thank you to the amazing 1,030 people who helped us hit our crowdfunding goal of €50,000 in two hours!! We’re going to keep going!!! Can you help us reach €100,000 for 10,000 posters?? https://t.co/7NZK5JWL9A pic.twitter.com/MbWgve4Ken — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) April 10, 2018

"With just over six weeks to go to the referendum, the anti-reform forces are ramping up. We need to have our voices heard and fight for a more caring and compassionate Ireland. This is a once in a generation opportunity for change.

"We are increasing our goal to €100,000 so that we can put up 10,000 posters across Ireland."

If you would like to support the campaign, and play a vital role in the campaign effort, you can click here to donate.

Every voice matters.