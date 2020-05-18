Together again! Lily James and Matt Smith rekindle their romance

Lily James and Matt Smith have rekindled their romance after splitting up last December. The couple, who dated for five years, have grown closer since deciding to spend lockdown together.

According to sources, the main reason for the Downton Abbey actress and The Crown star's 2019 split was due to their hectic schedules, but they’ve been able to spend quality time together since the lockdown was introduced in London.

“Matt and Lily’s break-up was mostly because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other. They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together,” a source told The Sun.

“Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place. There is such an amazing chemistry between them and they make a wonderful couple."

“It’s what their friends had all hoped would happen because they do make each other so happy and their split happened because they were just too busy to see each other.”

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Pride And Prejudice And Zombies.