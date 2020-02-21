Together again! First Wives Club stars to reunite for new movie

First Wives Club is a movie we always turn to when we’re feeling low, when we need to be reminded of the power of female friendship, when our beau has bothered us and most importantly, when we feel like dancing around the sitting room to Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me in a white dressing gown.

It’s pure Hollywood magic and our wish has come true because a sequel is in the works. Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawne and Bette Midler are set to reunite once again in Family Jewels, a movie about three women who were all married to the same man.

So it isn’t exactly a sequel but we’re still being blessed with this trio reuniting on the big screen so who can complain.

Deadline reports: “Hawn, Midler, and Keaton’s characters are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.”

Hawn, Midler and Keaton are the dream team so we cannot bloody wait for this movie, but we will be waiting quite some time.

According to Deadline, the movie has just been acquired by New Republic, but they’re hoping to start production later this year.

Family Jewels is officially the first movie the Hollywood icons have starred in together since First Wives Club in 1996. We couldn’t be more excited about it!