‘Time to say goodbye’: Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account

Cookbook author and mom-of-two Chrissy Teigen has made quite a name for herself on Twitter over the years, by becoming somewhat of a sassy and hilarious spokesperson with real, honest and insightful views.

However, recently Chrissy has been feeling “deeply bruised” by the sheer level of negative messages she’s been receiving on the platform, and has therefore decided to delete her account altogether.

Taking to Twitter last night, the celebrity chef explained how she was feeling through a series of Tweets, before deactivating her account minutes later.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” Teigen began her lengthy thread.

“But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something,” she confessed, adding, “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not.”

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!.

The mom-of-two continued her explanation, encouraging her followers “to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” Chrissy revealed.

“I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here. God I have said f— up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me,” she wrote, adding, “But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out negativity.”

“I'm just a sensitive s—, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.” The 35-year-old former model concluded, before adding a “<3” and then deleting her Twitter account minutes later.