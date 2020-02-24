‘Time to move on’: Skeet Ulrich reveals he’s leaving Riverdale

Riverdale fans, we’ve got some bad news. One of the show’s best characters is leaving after the current season. Skeet Ulrich has announced his plans to leave the show and we’re absolutely gutted. The actor plays F.P Jones, Jughead’s dad and sheriff of Riverdale.

He confirmed his exit to E! News.

“I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis.

“I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities,” he stated.

Ulrich isn’t the only cast member departing after season four comes to an end. Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, has also revealed she is leaving the teen-drama series.

Nichols, who has starred as Veronica’s mum and mayor of Riverdale since season one, said: “I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

“We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

Ulrich and Nichols will appear on Riverdale until the end of season four, but details of their exits have yet to be confirmed. F.P and Hermione are two of the shows strongest characters so we’ll be gutted to see them go.

Riverdale will return for a fifth season.