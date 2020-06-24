Time to book a flight! This is the best country for retirement

Does anyone else ever daydream about retiring? We’re a little bit too ready for that day to come and it’s almost 40 years away.

If, like us, you’re living for a day when commuting to the office is no longer part of your daily routine then keep reading.

The best (and worst) countries to retire in have been revealed and Finland has nabbed the top spot.

A report by Blacktower Financial Management Group has revealed the best European countries for retirees in 2020 (and how this has changed year on year) based on crime rates, cost of living, life expectancy, property prices, and population age.

The laid-back Finnish atmosphere and magic of the northern lights see many retirees going ‘off-grid’ to enjoy their well-deserved retirement. With breath-taking views, fresh lakes, vast forests, and quaint cities; it is no surprise that Finland draws millions of retirees to their border each year. Finland has moved up the rankings to first place, in 2019 Finland was at 2nd place.

Second in the rankings is the country of Slovenia, with an old-world charm and mountains and lakes as a backdrop there is no wonder this beautiful country tops the list for retirees.

Ukraine is the worst European country for retirement, according to the report.

With over 40 countries to choose from (all boasting different cultures and lifestyles), finding the perfect location to retire can cause a headache for millions of Europeans.

The top ten best countries are as followed: