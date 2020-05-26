Staycation Time: Hotel Westport reveals plans to open in summer

We are all itching to get away after this lockdown. We need a break from our homes, but who knows when we’ll be able to safely travel abroad.

One option many people are considering is heading away on a staycation when restrictions on travel around Ireland are lifted. We are incredibly lucky to live on such a beautiful island with stunning sites just a short drive away.

One location we’re eager to visit is the beautiful Hotel Westport, located on the stunning Westport Estate. It is the perfect place for your post-pandemic staycation this summer. With the easing of the toughest restrictions just around the corner, Hotel Westport has put together the ultimate socially distant staycation packages for those chomping at the bit to get beyond their 20k and reset the rest of their summer in style. Those coping with cabin-fever or simply ready for some new experiences – remember those – need to pack up for picturesque Westport and head for the wild and wonderful west!

Hotel Westport is a peaceful haven set on the idyllic surrounds of Westport House, and the Hotel Westport team has spent the past month preparing the highest safety standards and guidelines in anticipation of welcoming guests back to enjoy a unique staycation experience this summer. But safety aside, the team has focussed on the ultimate in innovation and collaboration to wake up your restricted senses and enjoy a ‘second-half of summer’ to remember. Adventure lovers, zen seekers and fun-loving families will all find something to fulfil their travel needs at this west coast wonder.

The picturesque estate with its 400 acres of fresh air is set in the heart of the town at the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way and overlooked by Ireland’s most famous mountain, Croagh Patrick. Visitors can enjoy some quality time with loved ones at the hotel’s Family Bush Camp, a unique outdoor experience which allows guests to reconnect with nature through fun bush crafting and survival activities, while maintaining social distance from other guests. It’s the perfect way to kick-start your freedom with an unrivalled experience that won’t compromise on safety. Packages start at €79 pps for Bed & Breakfast and bookings can be secured at www.hotelwestport.ie

Community spirit is at the heart of Westport, as local businesses come together during these unprecedented times. The owner and head chef of Cian’s on Bridge Street, Cian Hayes, will be opening a pop-up restaurant experience in Hotel Westport this summer: Cian’s at Hotel Westport. Bringing a unique take on the menu ordinarily served at his award-winning restaurant to Hotel Westport, the pop-up will take advantage of the large space available in the hotel so guests and locals alike can enjoy a remarkable dining experience in comfortable and socially distant surroundings.

Another great collaboration is with Clew Bay Bike Hire. Guests at Hotel Westport can truly experience the wild Atlantic west by hiring bikes on site and cycling an exclusive and accessible 10km loop through the estate, the harbour, and the town. If you’re feeling ambitious, why not take on the breath-taking Great Western Greenway, a cycle you could only but dream of these past few months!

Westport House, an 18th century manor house also on Westport Estate, is just a stone’s throw away from the hotel. Visitors can stroll through the beautiful grounds to enjoy the blooming gardens and take in the 3.5k looped Lakeland and woodland walk. The house itself is open to day-visitors to discover the fascinating stories of this privately-owned historic house while they immerse themselves in 300 years of Irish heritage in its stunning formal rooms and original antiques, architecture, and artwork.

Newly appointed Chief Executive at Westport Estate, Barry O’Connor, said; “Unity in Westport is something that’s important to all of us and local businesses are joining forces to help each other during these different times. Things have changed for Irish people so much over recent months, so at Hotel Westport we have created a unique staycation experience while ensuring the safety of our guests, to offer people a chance to make some amazing memories this summer.”

Discover Westport like never before this summer. For more information or to make a booking enquiry please visit www.hotelwestport.ie