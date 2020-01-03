Time for a movie night! Here’s what’s new on Netflix this January

January is going to be a very quiet month for us after the madness that was Christmas break. Our bank accounts look pretty tragic and we’ve vowed to do dry January so a lot of movie nights await us this month.

Luckily, Netflix will be adding plenty of movies and series to keep us pleasantly entertained during this dreary month.

Get ready to tune into the final season of The Good Place which arrives on January 31.

If you’re looking for a new series to sink your teeth into then look no further than Spinning Out, which is available to watch now.

Film buffs can look forward to watching Coming to America and Sense and Sensibility which are both available now.

And be sure to tune into Dunkirk which airs on January 29, that’s one movie you need to see.

You can check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix this month below:

1 January – Messiah

1 January – Spinning Out

1 January – Lost in Translation

1 January – Coming to America

1 January – Sense And Sensibility

7 January – Wonder Woman

10 January – Titans : Season 2

10 January – AJ And The Queen

15 January – Grace and Frankie: Season 6

16 January – Minions

17 January – Sex Education : Season 2

19 January – It’s Always : Sunny in Philadelphia : Season 14

24 January – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina : Season 3

29 January – Night on Earth

29 January – Next in Fashion

29 January – Dunkirk

30 January – The Stranger

31 January – The Good Place : Season 4 Finale