TikTok goes crazy for affordable dupe of Barbie’s heart necklace

After seeing the Barbie movie in cinemas, we’ve gotten carried away with a few new Barbie-themed obsessions. Greta Gerwig’s tale of the iconic doll brought to life has made us fall in love with everything pink, cute and glittery.

Barbie’s wardrobe in the film is a magical sight to behold, and we would do anything to own her outfits and accessories. Whether it be her bright-pink cowboy outfit or her angelic yellow dress, Stereotypical Barbie is a fashion icon!

In particular, we can’t stop thinking about the stunning heart-shaped pendant that Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) wears towards the end of the movie. Not only is it a lovely piece of jewellery, but it also beautifully symbolises the powerful journey that Barbie goes on throughout the film.

Credit: Barbie / Warner Bros.

Well, luckily for us, the pendant is available in the real world as well as in Barbieland, so every fan can live out their best Barbie dreams!

Eagle-eyed viewers of Barbie have scoured the web and tracked down the origins of the adorable locket. Luxury jewellery retailer Missoma is currently still selling the pendant, available in both a gold and silver finish.

Sadly, with a hefty price tag of £145, not everyone will be able to dip into their pockets to afford it. However, all is not lost, as there is also an incredible dupe for you to get your hands on!

Barbie fans on TikTok have searched high and low for an affordable alternative to Barbie’s pendant, and have come up with an amazing one which has got a considerably lower price tag.

Nicknamed the ‘Dainty Heart Satellite Chain Necklace’, this adorable pendant from Tomm Jewellery has been a hit with Barbie fans, as it looks almost identical to the one that Margot Robbie wears herself – just in a daintier size!

This wonderful dupe is also available in both gold and silver styles, and the best part is that it has a price tag of just £42, making it easy for you to save over £100.

So, as summer begins to draw to a close, why not treat yourself and bring out your inner Barbie? Say hello to your new favourite fashion accessory!