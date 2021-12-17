Tickets on sale now for David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny!

From the acclaimed producers of Billionaire Boy and Awful Auntie comes the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams, the UK’s best-selling author for children! The show comes to 3Olympia Theatre from Wednesday 15th to Sunday 19th June 2022.

Tickets priced from €19.50 including booking fee & €1 restoration levy are on sale now Friday 17th December 2021 via www.ticketmaster.ie.

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring! But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

The feedback on the show is brilliant!

“Brilliantly adapted and directed, this is a cracker of a show! Totally grantastic!” Mail on Sunday * * * *

“Kids loved this show. Every comic opportunity is grasped” The Daily Telegraph * * * *

“A fun-packed triumph – a must-see for all the family!” Sunday Express* * * *

“The brilliant Birmingham Stage Company have produced a fantastic show. It’s terrific. And so much better than the book!” David Walliams.

