Thrilling news! Ireland is set to welcome its biggest inflatable obstacle course

Prepare for the first of many exhilarating adventures this summer as the Big Bounce Challenge brings Ireland's largest Inflatable 5K Obstacle Course to Palmerstown House Estate in Co. Kildare. Scheduled for Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd of June 2024, this event promises excitement for participants of all ages. Whether looking for a fun day out with friends or craving a competitive challenge, the Big Bounce Challenge has something for everyone.

Featuring 10 of Ireland's most epic inflatable obstacles, this 5km fun run invites individuals and groups to test their skills and endurance. Watch out for the foam cannons making the inflatables even trickier to navigate! All corporate teams, families, schools, and sports clubs are welcome to join in the fun. Children aged 7 and above can participate, with discounts available for groups of 10 or more.

Upon completing the challenge, participants will receive a goody bag as a token of accomplishment. Meanwhile, spectators can cheer you on from the sidelines and soak up the 'Hype Village' vibrant atmosphere, where group warm-ups, street food vendors, live DJ sets, and fun and games await.

Palmerstown House Estate provides the perfect backdrop for this inaugural event, set amidst 1,100 acres of picturesque landscapes, just a short 15-minute drive from Dublin. And for those unable to make it, stay tuned as the Big Bounce Challenge plans to hit the road later this summer, with additional dates and locations to be announced soon.

The Big Bounce Challenge is more than just a race; it's an opportunity for individuals and groups to come together, conquer obstacles, and create lasting memories. Whether navigating the Drop, tackling the Maze Runner, or braving the Super Scream, each obstacle offers a unique test of skill and determination.

For those interested in group bookings, discounts are available for parties of 10 or more, with options for larger groups or private hire. Moreover, charity groups seeking to fundraise can benefit from discounted tickets and support packs, making it easier than ever to make a difference while having fun.

Corporates looking to spice up their summer events can also consider the Big Bounce Challenge for team-building activities, employee wellness days, or staff family parties. With its blend of excitement and camaraderie, the Big Bounce Challenge offers a refreshing alternative to traditional corporate outings.

From fundraising to team-building, birthday celebrations to reunions, the Big Bounce Challenge offers an unforgettable experience for all. So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and get ready to run, jump, and slide your way through the ultimate inflatable adventure this summer.

The Big Bounce first of many summer events runs from June 1-2. Start times are every 15 minutes throughout the day. Tickets are €35 for Adults, €25 for children from the age of 7 + booking fee. Tickets include free car parking and goody bags for all participants. Tickets are on sale from April 25th via www.bigbouncechallenge.ie with pre-sign-up now open for exclusive discounts, competitions and more.