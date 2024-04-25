Three new famous faces will join cast of Heartstopper Season 3

Three new stars will be joining the cast of Heartstopper.

The hit Netflix series will return to the streaming platform for its third season in October.

As fans excitedly await the third instalment of the show, Netflix has confirmed three brand new faces will be joining the cast.

Announcing the news today, Netflix has revealed that Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) will be starring in Season 3.

Bailey will be making a cameo appearance to play the character of Jack Maddox, Charlie’s Instagram-famous crush.

Marsan will play the role of Geoff, Charlie’s straight-talking therapist, and Atwell will be joining the Nelson family as Nick’s Aunt Diane.

Alice Oseman, the creator and writer of Heartstopper spoke about the new additions to the cast, explaining, “I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the Heartstopper family”.

“Hayley Atwell joins the Nelson family as Nick’s Aunt Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship. Eddie Marsan will be portraying a beloved character from the graphic novels: Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. And lastly, Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie”.

Oseman added, “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie, and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters”.

According to the official synopsis for the third series, “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges”.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan”.

Season 3 of Heartstopper will consist of eight episodes and will land on Netflix in October 2024.