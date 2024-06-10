Thoughtful Father’s Day gift ideas he’ll love from Standún

If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for the dad or father figure in your life ahead of Father’s Day, the search is finally over!

Whether your dad loves going on adventures in the great outdoors, enjoys chilling out at home or is a gadget-loving tech enthusiast, Standún has present ideas to suit every dad’s taste.

This multi-award-winning, Irish-owned gifting haven is nestled in the picturesque town of Spiddal, Galway and has everything from traditional Irish gifts to premium global brands to make Father’s Day extra special this year.

Treat your dad to a meaningful gift that he’ll love this Father’s Day and put a smile on his face when he unwraps a present from Standún on June 16th.

For The Outdoor Adventurer

Brakeburn Paddleboard Hoodie – €67.99

This Brakeburn Paddleboard Hoodie in navy will make a wonderful addition to your dad’s outdoor wardrobe. It features an easy-to-wear, over-the-head design and spacious pouch pockets, perfect for stowing essentials Dad will need when out and about. Crafted from 70% cotton and 30% polyester, it promises durability and comfort with its trademark chunky hood.

Brakeburn “Adventure Awaits” T-Shirt – €34.99

Any adventure-loving dad will be thrilled with this Brakeburn “Adventure Awaits” T-Shirt in cream. Featuring a black and white mountain range graphic and printed Brakeburn logo, the ribbed neckline and soft cotton fabric means it’ll be super comfortable when dad wears it outdoors.

For The Gadget Lover

Secrid – Mini Wallet – Matte Black/Red – €69.99

This mini wallet is deceptively spacious with an exterior pocket that holds banknotes, receipts, and cards, and an aluminium card protector which ensures the safety of your cards from bending, breaking, and unauthorised wireless communication. The practical and stylish wallet can hold 4 embossed or 6 flat cards, 4 extra cards and cash.

For The Tippler

The Wild And Wolf Whiskey Chillers – €12.99

A must-have for any whiskey-drinking dads. These whiskey stones replace the need for ice cubes, keeping your dad's drink perfectly chilled, without any dilution.

Heritage Traditions – Tweed Hip Flask In Grey Herringbone – €17.99

This stylish flask is crafted with premium materials and features a sleek screw-top design with a brown PU trim. The compact size of the flask makes it the perfect companion for outdoor activities or special events.

Rex London – Fish Bottle Opener – €12.99

This retro-inspired, fish-shaped bottle opener is a fantastic gift for fishing (and beer) enthusiasts. It is made from stainless steel for lasting durability and is a quirky addition to any barware collection.

Galway Crystal – Renmore Whiskey Glasses – €14.99

A beautiful crystal glass from one of the world's best known traditional crystal makers, Galway Crystal, will make a very special gift for any whiskey lover.

For The Homebody

Sheep By The Sea – Merino Wool Slippers – €26.99

Nobody likes having chilly feet so make sure Dad stays cosy and warm with these luxurious Merino Wool Slippers in graphite. Handcrafted in Ireland, these slippers are lightweight yet warm, providing ultimate comfort for those chilly evenings.

Irish Socksciety – Bosco & Golf Socks – €8.99

Add some fun fashion to your dad’s wardrobe with these vibrant socks from Irish Socksciety. Dad will love these 100% combed cotton socks that offer both comfort and style, while giving a whimsical peek into both modern and nostalgic Ireland.

SKETCHICO – Galway Hooker Print – €75

If your dad is an art-lover or a Galway native, this print of the Galway Hooker boat, with its instantly recognisable dark red or rusty brown sails, will be a lovely addition to his home office or bedroom. SKETCHICO prints are hand painted digitally, generated from their own photography and printed with archival quality inks on premium photo-based paper. The prints are made in Galway and all materials are sourced through Irish suppliers.

Tipperary Crystal – Eoin O'Connor Butter Dish – €30

This butter dish is a work of art and is sure to brighten up any kitchen. Choosing a gift from Tipperary Crystal for Dad this Father’s Day means you're supporting their ethos that revolves around innovative, authentic, Irish-designed products crafted to the highest quality standards.

Every dad needs a card to accompany his thoughtful gift on Father’s Day so why not choose one from Little Paper Mill? They feature Super Dad and Athair Iontach designs, priced at €4.50 each. These cards are packed in compostable biodegradable plastic and hand-finished with a resin button, designed, printed, and finished in Dublin.

Available to buy in Standún, located in Connemara Coast Road, Spiddal, Co. Galway. Or, order online by June 12th for ROI and June 7th for NI for delivery by Friday 14th here.