Thor star Chris Hemsworth shares sweet message for wife Elsa

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Elsa Pataky is turning 47 years old and to mark the special occasion Chris shared a sweet tribute for her.

The couple enjoyed a birthday meal out followed by a delicious-looking birthday cake to celebrate Elsa’s big day.

Credit: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Posting a collection of photos to his 57.4M Instagram followers, as well as a video of Chris and the couple’s friends singing Happy Birthday to Elsa, Hemsworth declared his love for his other half in the caption of the post.

The Thor star wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more”, followed by kissing emojis.

One snap shows the lovebirds taking a bite out of a chocolate-covered cake, while in another, Elsa holding up a plate with a smaller cake that has ‘Happy Birthday Elsa’ iced on it.

Credit: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Many of Chris’ social media followers rushed to the comments to wish Elsa well on her birthday and to compliment Chris’ kindheartedness.

One fan wrote, “Chris is literally the cutest husband in the world”.

“Happy Birthday Elsa. As a fan of Chris’ both of u have a fantastic day and enjoy with your smile. Best wishes”, penned a second commenter.

Credit: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Another added, “Happy Birthday Elsa, may you have many more birthdays and blessings to both Elsa and Chris, they are both beautiful”.

Chris and Elsa tied the knot back in December 2010 after just months of knowing each other. They married in a private ceremony in the Extraction star’s home country of Australia.

The couple share three children together- a daughter named India Rose, born in 2012, and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, who were born in 2014.