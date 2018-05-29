This YouTube star has just revealed his very own eyeshadow palette

It seems that when it comes to influencers, creating online content is no longer enough.

From sunglasses lines to tans and lip kits, online stars are creating more and more products for their audiences.

Manny MUA, who has almost 5 millions subscribers on YouTube, is arguably one of the world's biggest beauty gurus, having worked with the likes of Laura Lee and Jeffree Star.

A post shared by Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on May 26, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

The makeup artist took to YouTube to tell his fans about his new makeup line, Lunar Beauty.

The first product from the line is a breath of fresh air in a makeup landscape of nudes and berry-toned palettes.

Manny's colour-popping palette is called Life's A Drag, and comes with 14 shades.

A post shared by Lunar Beauty (@lunarbeauty) on May 27, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

Eights of which are neutrals, but six are dramatic, brightly-hued shadow shades.

From a bright mustard yellow to a candy pink and a royal blue, the palette is the perfect balance between statement and wearable thanks to the mix of tones.

12 mattes and two metallics finalise the diversity of the palettes.

A post shared by Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:00pm PDT

In a YouTube video, Manny said: 'I dedicate this palette to all my makeup lovers out there, we are all queens.'

'My first experience in the makeup world was in drag, which is why drag has been such an important influence on my life, and always will be.'

'I have worked so hard to come up with beautiful mix of neutral and bright colours that blend effortlessly, and I know you'll have fun creating sickening looks with it, as much fun as I had creating it.'