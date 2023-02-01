This week’s Late Late Show gets Eurosong takeover

This Friday night’s episode of the Late Late Show will be getting a Eurosong takeover as six hopefuls will battle it out to represent Ireland in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

The Late Late Eurosong Special will give six musicians the opportunity to impress the nation and will allow viewers at home to cast their vote for their favourite song to help decide who will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The winner of Friday night’s Eurosong will then represent Ireland and perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, in front of an audience of an incredible 160 million people around the world in Liverpool in May.

The six Eurosong acts that will compete on Friday are ADGY (Too Good for your Love), CONNOLLY (Midnight Summer Night), Wild Youth (We are One), Leila Jane (Wild), K Muni & ND, Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare (Down in the Rain), and Public Image Limited (Hawaii).

These six songs were selected from hundreds of entries received by RTÉ last Autumn in a bid to help Ireland win the Eurovision Song Contest for an eighth time.

The Late Late Show’s Ryan Tubridy spoke about the exciting Eurosong Special revealing, “This Friday is going to have a big, bright and sparkly line-up of acts. Big stars, big numbers and big expectations because this could well be Ireland’s chance to reclaim their title as Eurovision winners”.

“So, I would say get ready to party and join us for what should be quite the extravaganza”.

The Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine. The Semi-Finals will be taking place on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11, while the viewers will get to enjoy the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13. Ireland will be competing in the first Semi-Final in the hopes of making it through to the Grand Final.

Tune into The Late Late Eurosong Special this Friday, February 3 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.