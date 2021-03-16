This traditional Beef & Guinness Pie is the perfect Paddy’s Day dinner

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect Paddy’s Day dinner to sink your teeth into, then look no further! This traditional beef & Guinness pie recipe is simply sumptuous.

We love this delicious dish for so many reasons. It’s hearty and wholesome, making it the ideal comfort food to dive into after a long, dreary day. It’s absolutely packed full of flavour, sure to satisfy the taste buds.

Not forgetting of course that it’s super simple to make — no matter your culinary skills, this is one recipe you need to have in your repertoire.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 120 mins

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

500g beef, diced

2 onions, peeled and sliced

3 cloves garlic , crushed

75g plain flour

440ml Guinness

500ml beef stock

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, lightly beaten

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C or gas mark 6.

Pour the oil into a saucepan and gently cook the beef on a medium heat until it is brown. Remove and set aside.

In the same pot cook the onions for about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a further minute.

Put the beef back into the pot and sprinkle the flour over it. Cook for a further 3 minutes.

Pour in the Guinness and stock and bring the mixture to the boil.

Reduce the heat and leave to simmer for 90 minutes. Remove from the heat once the meat is tender and you have a thick pie filling consistency.

Divide the pie filling between four ramekins.

Cut the puff pastry into four squares and place over the top of each pie dish. Secure it firmly around the ramekins and stab the middle of the pie with a fork.

Brush the pastry with egg and bake for 18-22 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden brown.

Top Tip: Make a double batch and freeze the leftovers for another day.