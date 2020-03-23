‘This too shall pass’: Hanks gives update after Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks has shared another update with fans after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor and his wife Rita both contracted the virus in Australia, where Hanks was filming a movie. Fans were naturally concerned about the Sully actor's health following the news, but he has stressed that they are doing a lot better.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote: "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone- You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?"

"Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this too shall pass."

"We can figure this out. Hanx," he added.

Hanks said they felt like they had colds before they were diagnosed: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The actor later updated his symptoms in an earlier post: "One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."