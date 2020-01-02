This fan theory about Joe’s neighbour in You has to be true

It seems like everyone watched the second season of You over the Christmas break. I binge-watched all ten episodes in the space of two days and still can’t get over that cliffhanger.

The second season of the Netflix drama was as gripping as ever. It was undoubtedly better than the first season, mainly due to the number of twists.

Joe begins a new chapter of his life in LA but the serial killer doesn’t stay there for long.

At the end of season two, Joe and his new beau Love have moved to a gorgeous home in Mexico. Love is expecting their first child, and she’s just as evil as Joe, so you’d think he’d settle down and be happy.

He’s finally met his match, but alas he’s got another victim in mind.

At the end of episode ten, Joe is seen spying on his neighbour, but viewers don’t think she’s another love interest.

I can’t be the only one whose first thought of the neighbour was that it’s his mom… #YouNetflix #YouSeason2 pic.twitter.com/s3UO4MNLIw — cha (@lanajade_G) December 30, 2019

As the season comes to a close, Joe says, “There you were with your books and your sunshine, so close but worlds away. I will figure out a way. A way to get to you. See you soon, neighbour.”

The woman is notably older than Joe and considering the number of flashbacks to his childhood in season two, viewers think the woman is actually Joe’s mum.

Many viewers believe he wants to get revenge after his mum sent him away when he was a child. Others think she started a new family in Mexico.

Who knows what will happen in season three of You. Season two was full of twists and turns so all I’ll say is expect the unexpected.