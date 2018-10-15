This Strictly judge was not happy with last night’s results

This weekend’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing was no doubt one of the most-watched episodes in the show’s history. People couldn’t help but tune in to see how comedian Seann Walsh and his professional dance partner Katya Jones performed following their kissing scandal last weekend.

Many people felt like the pair should solely be judged on their performance and it looks like their energetic Charleston won the public over because the pair managed to avoid the dance-off.

There’s no doubt the duo were stunned when Tess Daly confirmed that they had been voted into next weekend’s show.

Seann and Katya’s reaction said it all. They were truly shocked by the results.

Katie Piper and Charles Venn competed in the dance-off with campaigner Piper losing to the Casualty star.

Many viewers were furious by the results and it seems like one of the judges was too.

Rumour has it Craig Revel Horwood was not impressed with the results.

A source told The Sun: “There was a lot of anger backstage on Saturday. The feeling from the professionals and judges was that Seann and Katya deserved to go — but they weren’t even in the bottom two.”

“Craig was vocal in the last week about his thoughts on Katya and Seann and there was no change after the show.”

They added: “He made it quite clear he felt they should have gone and that, if it hadn’t been for poorer performances, they would.”

Do you think Seann and Katya deserved to make it through to next week’s show? Or should the pair hang up their dancing shoes?