This squash and sweet potato soup is the perfect lunchtime dish to warm up this season!

There's nothing more frustrating than running out of lunch ideas. We eat the same thing over and over until we're totally bored of it and all we want is something – anything – new to try! Something with a little spice, some zesty flavours, and at this time of year, something warming!

This sweet potato and squash soup is packed full of spices and gorgeous flavours that is perfect for a lunchtime winter meal to break up the day.

You’ll need…

1 butternut squash

3 cloves garlic

1tbsp ginger

2 sweet potatoes

1 white onion

1 can coconut milk

750ml vegetable broth

4tbsp olive oil

1/4tsp cayenne pepper

1/4tsp smoked paprika

1/8tsp pepper

1/8tsp sea salt

1/2tsp cumin

Chilli flakes

Crushed peanuts

Heat your oven to 200C.

Peel and chop the butternut squash and lay it out onto a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Chop you sweet potatoes into small pieces and add them to the tray. Pour 2tbsp of olive oil onto the sweet potato and squash and season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes or until softened.

In a deep dish, pour in a little olive oil and add in chopped onion and garlic. Cook until the onion begin to tur translucent.

Add in your spices – salt, pepper, ginger, paprika, cumin and cayenne. Stir in for 2-3 minutes.

Next, add in your roasted veggies and stir them in for 4-5 minutes.

Pour in your vegetable broth and turn the heat on to high, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes before turning down the heat to low.

Using a handheld blender, blend the mixture until smooth before pouring in the coconut milk and stirring to combine.

Pour into a bowl and garnish with crushed peanuts and a light sprinkling of chilli flakes for flavour!