This spiced tomato prawn risotto is weekend dinner goals

You'll need…

300g shrimp

250g cherry tomatoes

3 cloves garlic, granulated

1tsp dried thyme

1 white onion

500ml veggie stock

400g risotto rice

3 ¼tsp smoked paprika

½tsp pepper

1 pinch saffron

1tbsp tomato paste

1 ½tsp salt

3tbsp olive oil

1tbsp cumin

1tbsp butter

Fresh parsley

100g grated parmesan

Turn your oven on to 200C and pour olive oil in a flat baking tray. Put your cherry tomatoes on the tray and season with a pinch of salt and roast for 15-20 minutes.

In a large, deep pot, heat olive oil over medium heat and add in chopped garlic, thyme and onion. Sautée for 6-8 minutes until onion begins to brown slightly.

Pour in risotto rice and toast for a minute or two. Pour in half the veggie stock and season with smoked paprika and saffron and stir in. Simmer until the stock reduces to the same level as the rice and add in the rest.

Toss in your roasted tomatoes and butter and stir them in.

Sprinkle in parmesan, salt, pepper and stir it in. Turn down the heat and allow to simmer.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a pan and add in your shrimp. Season with salt, cumin, smoked paprika and pepper and add in the tomato paste. Once cooked through add into the risotto mixture.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve!