This sleeping position can cause acne, according to researchers

We love to sleep. We must admit that jumping into our bed with fresh PJs on after a long day of being bad ass queens is one of the best feelings ever.

We could snooze all day long, but we’re not living in a dream world. We drag ourselves out of bed in the early hours of the morning to hit the office (or the gym for those select few!)

Sadly, researchers have found that some sleeping habits are terrible for our skin.

Everyone sleeps differently, you may spread your limbs out in every direction, curl up into a ball like a mouse or on your side.

Many of us will sleep on our stomachs with our faces placed on our soft, fluffy pillow. It may feel like heaven, but this sleeping position is not good for your skin.

However, the U.K Sleep Assessment and Advisory Service discovered that the majority of people sleep on their fronts, which causes acne.

Experts revealed that sleeping on your front causes acne Mechanica, which is caused by rubbing and excessive pressure on the skin. They explained that sleeping on your front puts too much weight on your skin due to the position of your body.

Not only does this sleep position cause spots, but it also causes wrinkles and puffy skin.

The best way to sleep is on your back, according to researchers. They claim that sleeping on your back promotes healthier skin.

This sleep position also reduces wrinkles, as well as healing neck and back pain.