This Rainbow grilled cheese is a pure beauty and we need it

Is it us, or does food taste better when it looks like a rainbow? For this grilled cheese sandwich, we are convinced it is true.

Fair enough, it does take a bit more time than a normal (understand plain, boring) grilled cheese, but it is 100% worth it!

Rainbow grilled cheese

For 2 servings

Ingredients

4 thick slices bread or brioche

250g mozzarella

5 food colouring (purple, blue, green, yellow, red)

Method

Divide the cheese into 5 bowls. Add food colouring to each bowl and mix.

Generously butter 2 pieces of bread. Place one, buttered side down, on a pan over medium heat. Place about a tablespoon of each cheese lengthwise on the bread, in this order: purple, blue, green, yellow, red. Place the other slice on top, buttered side up.

You can also make the sandwich on a plate or a board and then transfer it onto a hot pan.

When the cheese starts to melt, turn the sandwich in the pan to toast the top side of the bread. Keep in the pan until the cheese in fully melted.

Place on a plate, cut horizontally and enjoy!