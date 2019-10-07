This private CASTLE in Galway is the most popular Airbnb in Europe

Galway: known for it's stunningly scenic Wild Atlantic Way, it's bohemian city vibe and vibrant arts scene.

The West coast county has a huge amount of urban history and rural heritage – as well as it's Gaeilge preservation and modern hospitality.

There are plenty of pretty Galway properties floating around on holiday rental site Airbnb, but it turns out that one rather unique Galway property is the most visited in Europe.

According the the site, Cahercastle in Craughwell, Co.Galway is the the most visited Airbnb in Europe.

While it hasn't had the most amount of individual bookings, the castle can host four guests at a time – meaning that more people have stayed there than anywhere else via Airbnb.

The castle has been standing since the late 1400, and was lovingly restored by its owners.

'One needs to be somewhat crazy to be owned by a castle , its owed me now for 20 years, anyway it is our home its not perfect, so don't expect perfection ,we do have cobwebs and a little dust (so asthma sufferers take note),' says owner Peter, who has spent the last decade making the castle a home, and has over 1,000 positive reviews on Airbnb.

'This castle has been restored to its original state by using traditional materials, and also by using cutting edge technology. We used traditional local stone, limestone, as well as oak beams, to make the castle as traditional as possible, but it also has modern conveniences, such as solar water heating.'

'The castle was built sometime in the 1400's but was refurbished in the last decade. It is comprised of a master bedroom upstairs, with access to the turret, a living room and dining room, two guest bedrooms, and some storage rooms.'

Galway is the ultimate location for an in-Ireland mini-break, and Craughwell is located just a 20 minute drive from the city – and is serviced by an Irish Rail train service.

The castle is super popular so booking ASAP is recommended.

The castle's private rooms can be rented for €160.00 per night.