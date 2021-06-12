This Paloma cocktail with lime and grapefruit is one for the Margarita lovers!

The weekend is finally here, and we’re feeling a little adventurous. We want to try something new, and trying a new cocktail is always something we’re up for! If you’re a fan of a margarita, then this Paloma recipe is for you!

You’ll need…

30ml freshly squeezed lime juice

60ml simple syrup

90ml Club soda

60ml freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

60ml Tequila

Ice cubes

First, grab a tall glass and rub a lime wedge around the rim to soak it.

Next, dip the rim in salt, making sure it’s fully coated.

Halve you limes and juice them, pouring the juice into the glass.

Next, pour simple syrup into the bottom of the glass. If you don’t have any, making it is easy! Simply heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water over a medium heat in a pan. Once the mixture has thickened like a syrup and cooled down, it’s ready to go!

Halve your grapefruits, juice them and add it into the glass.

Next, pour in your tequila and stir, before adding 3-4 ice cubes.

Top with club soda to add a little fizz and enjoy the sweet and sour cocktail in the sunshine!