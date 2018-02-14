This new parma violet gin literally looks like a Harry Potter potion

Another day, another delicious gin we simply NEED to taste (and photograph for those sweet Insta likes).

Anyway, the Internet's latest alcoholic sensation comes in the form of parma violet gin – inspired by our favourite sweets from back in the day.

That's right ladies, what was once a childhood treat, is now an excuse to get a buzz on.

Plus, it literally looks like a magic bloody potion – what's not to love?

The brilliant minds behind this tipple? Zymurgorium Manchester, who created the 'Sweet Violet Gin Liqueur' with an ode to nostalgia.

The Drink Supermarket, where you can by the gin, described it as:

'Sweet violet heaven made for the gods? Well not exactly, but a wonderful liqueur nonetheless. Great replacement for violet based liqueurs as the role of 20 botanicals really do provide a unique taste. Enjoy any how you like.'

Need this #parmaviolets #gin #violetgin A post shared by Angie Elizabeth (@puggle_lover_x3) on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:57am PST

Still not convinced (weird, but okay) – we had a gawk at the Zymurgorium website to get more information, so keep reading.

'Sweet Violets supposedly were a gift from Zeus the king of the Greek pantheon as a comfort to Io for whom he loved but had to turn into a heifer to save her from Hera’s wrath' – every day is a school day, lads.

'Sweet Violets are a beautiful find and have a very unique sweet pastelly taste and a strong scent. As a drink it can be used exactly like Crème de Violette but as it has been refined with over 20 other botanicals contained in our Gin made in Manchester’s first Gin distillery; it is also equally as good on it’s own, with lemonade, mixed with ice cream or in baking!'

'Try making an Aviator cocktail with this much superior violet Manchester gin liqueur!'

A 500ml bottle of this magical elixer comes in at around 25 quid – tad expensive, but worth it!

Okay, we seriously need this drink… immediately!