This New Irish Supplement Tackles The Hidden Reason You’re Exhausted

If you've ever wondered why you're constantly exhausted despite getting enough sleep, or why your mood feels like it's on a permanent rollercoaster, the answer might be hiding in plain sight. A new Irish supplement brand is tackling one of the most overlooked culprits behind how rubbish we feel: chronic inflammation.

At One has just launched, created by pharmacist Oonagh O'Hagan and inflammation expert Dr Daniel Jones. And before you roll your eyes at yet another wellness product promising the world, this one's actually rooted in proper science rather than Instagram trends.

The thing about inflammation is that it's sneaky. We all know about the obvious kind when you twist your ankle or get a throat infection. But chronic, low-level inflammation? That's the silent troublemaker linked to everything from constant tiredness and brain fog to stress, metabolic issues and even low mood. And for most of us, it's flying completely under the radar until things escalate.

The Science Bit (But Make It Interesting)

Dr Daniel Jones isn't messing about when it comes to credentials. He's got a PhD in Physiology from UCD and spent nearly 15 years researching cytokines (the proteins that control inflammatory responses) and metabolic disorders. He's even worked in the US pharmaceutical sector developing diabetes treatments.

"In science, we have long understood the central role inflammation plays in long-term health," he explains. "What has been missing is an accessible way for consumers to proactively support their own inflammatory regulation. At One brings biology back to the core of nutrition."

Basically, he's taking all that complex research and making it actually usable for the rest of us who don't have PhDs.

Oonagh O'Hagan brings over 30 years of frontline pharmacy experience to the table. As owner and Managing Director of the Meaghers Pharmacy Group, she's seen the reality of what's happening to people's health up close.

"I have seen a dramatic rise in inflammation-driven conditions, and at increasingly younger ages which has both fascinated and alarmed me," she says. "People in today's 'hustle culture' are more stressed, eating more processed foods and obtaining poorer quality sleep. Our bodies are struggling."

And honestly? She's not wrong. Between work stress, doom-scrolling at 2am, living on Deliveroo and pretending coffee counts as breakfast, our bodies are basically on fire (metaphorically speaking).

Morning and Night Rituals

At One comes in two formulas: Morning Start and Evening Restore. The morning one is all about energy, metabolism, mental sharpness and immune support, with a Sicilian Lemon & Ginger flavour that sounds infinitely more appealing than choking down mystery powder.

Morning Start supplement for all-day energy and immune support.

The evening version (Calming Cacao) focuses on restful sleep, hormone harmony, peaceful mind and muscle recovery. Both work with your body's natural 24-hour rhythm rather than against it, which is where a lot of other supplements fall down.

Evening Restore supplement for a peaceful night's sleep.

Everything's natural, vegan and gluten-free, which ticks the boxes for most dietary requirements. Plus it's made in Ireland, so you're supporting local while potentially sorting out your energy levels.

Why This Matters

The real genius here is that O'Hagan and Jones are addressing the root cause rather than just masking symptoms. Stress, processed food and terrible sleep are basically the holy trinity of modern Irish life. And while we can't all quit our jobs to become yoga instructors in Bali (tempting though it sounds), we can support our bodies in dealing with the reality of how we actually live.

The brand prioritises transparency and sustainability alongside the science, which is refreshing when so many wellness companies are all style and zero substance.

At One is available now at feelatone.com, Meaghers Pharmacies and selected stockists. Whether it'll be the miracle worker for your energy levels and mood remains to be seen, but at least it's backed by actual research rather than just good marketing.

And let's be honest, if there's even a chance it might help us feel less like absolute death on a Monday morning, it's probably worth a shot.