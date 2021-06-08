This new barbecue-style food range is perfect for a summer outdoors

Tesco Ireland has launched its barbecue-style Fire Pit food range for summer 2021, as Ireland looks set for a summer of outdoor dining. Now available at all of Tesco’s 151 stores across Ireland, the Fire Pit range includes a delicious selection of meats and the perfect complementary buns and sides, with mouth-watering recipes and big authentic Southern flavours.

Speaking about the launch of the Fire Pit Range, Micheál Donohue, Senior Buyer, Meat, Fish & Poultry at Tesco Ireland said: “We are delighted to launch the Fire Pit range as it looks like summer 2021 in Ireland is going to be defined by outdoor dining. Customers will find everything they need for the ultimate barbecue at home in the Fire Pit Range, while all products can also be cooked in a regular oven, for those looking to recreate the summer barbecue feeling. All the classics are available, alongside some exciting new flavour combinations including Peri Peri, Tequila and Lime and Mango and Coconut. With a huge selection of meats, buns and sides, there’s something for everyone in the Fire Pit range this summer.”

Meat, fish & poultry

The range consists of 32 fresh meat products including beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey and fish. All beef in the range is 100% Bord Bia-approved Irish Angus beef. Beef products available in the Fire Pit range include Ultimate Beef Burgers (€3.75); Burrito-Style Beef Burgers (€3.75); and Peri Peri Beef Steaks (€3.75).

Chicken products available in the Fire Pit range include Fiery Jalapeno Chicken Drumsticks (€3.75); Hot or Not Wings Selection (€5.00); Sriracha Smoked Chicken Fillets (€3.50); and Smoky Tequila and Lime Chicken Sizzle Steaks (€3.75). Pork products available include Basted Pork Sizzle Steaks (€3.75); Chinese BBQ Pork Belly Slices (€3.75); and BBQ Cola Pulled Pork (€3.50).

Alongside the barbecue classics, the Fire Pit range also includes Lamb Koftas (€3.75) and Pulled Smoked Turkey Breast (€3.50), while fish products available include Sweet and Smoky Mackerel Fillets (€3.75) and Hot and Spicy Salmon (€3.75).

Breads, salads & sides

Tesco knows that there’s a lot more to the ultimate barbecue than just meat, and its Fire Pit range includes a large selection of breads, salads and other mouth-watering sides. Breads include BBQ Burger Buns (€1.35), as well as smoky BBQ-flavoured Burger Buns (€1.35) and Brioche Hot Dog Rolls (€1.99).

Sides available in the Fire Pit range include Red Hot Coleslaw (€1.49); Baby Potatoes in a Spicy Piri Piri Seasoning or a Spicy Chipotle Marinade (€2.99); Corn on the Cob in a Cajun Spice (€2.99); Hickory BBQ Pasta (€2.99); BBQ Cauliflower Bites with Ranch Dressing (€2.79); Garden Potato Salad (€1.49); Smoky Bean Salad (€1.99); and Loaded Cajun Spiced Potato Wedges (€2.99).

Availability & affordability

Tesco customers can expect great quality food at affordable prices this summer. Fire Pit meat products retail at €3.50 or €3.75 each, or 3 for €10 on selected items. Sides and salads are available from €1.49 each, or 3 for 2 on selected products. Tesco’s Fire Pit range is available at all its 151 stores nationwide.

For those looking for something sweet and refreshing to follow their barbecue, Tesco Ireland launched its own-brand ice cream range in April this year. New flavours introduced include Strawberry Cheesecake, Birthday Cake, Caramel Chocolate Chew and Waffle Cone Crunch, with four packaging sizes available.